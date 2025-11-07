WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: poll | democrats | national leader

Politico Poll: Dems Don't Know Who Their Leader Is

By    |   Friday, 07 November 2025 11:52 AM EST

More than one in five Democrats who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election say they don't know who currently leads the Democratic Party, according to a new Politico poll released Friday.

Harris, the former vice president, was the only individual to receive double-digit support, at 16.1%. "Don't know" topped the survey at 21%, while "nobody" ranked third with 10.5%, the poll found.

"This is where we are, guys," Lauren Harper Pope, a Democratic strategist, told Politico. "I couldn't tell you who the leader of the Democratic Party is, either, and I work in Democratic politics."

Congressional Democrat leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, both of New York, rounded out the top five at 7.7% and 7.4%, respectively, according to the poll. Former President Barack Obama followed closely at 7.4%.

Top 2028 presidential contender California Gov. Gavin Newsom followed at 6.2%, the poll found.

"This is pretty standard for a party that is out of power," Jared Leopold, a strategist who previously worked for the Democratic Governors Association, told Politico.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump remains the clear leader of the Republican Party, receiving 81.4% of responses.

The next most common answers after "Don't know" (5.7%) were House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Vice President JD Vance, who garnered 3% and 2%, respectively, the survey said. Vance is considered the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination in 2028. 

The Politico poll was conducted by Public First from Oct. 18-21, surveying 2,051 U.S. adults. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percentage points.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
More than one in five Democrats who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election say they don't know who currently leads the Democratic Party, according to a new Politico poll released Friday.
poll, democrats, national leader
258
2025-52-07
Friday, 07 November 2025 11:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved