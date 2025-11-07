Politico Poll: Dems Don't Know Who Their Leader Is

More than one in five Democrats who voted for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election say they don't know who currently leads the Democratic Party, according to a new Politico poll released Friday.

Harris, the former vice president, was the only individual to receive double-digit support, at 16.1%. "Don't know" topped the survey at 21%, while "nobody" ranked third with 10.5%, the poll found.

"This is where we are, guys," Lauren Harper Pope, a Democratic strategist, told Politico. "I couldn't tell you who the leader of the Democratic Party is, either, and I work in Democratic politics."

Congressional Democrat leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, both of New York, rounded out the top five at 7.7% and 7.4%, respectively, according to the poll. Former President Barack Obama followed closely at 7.4%.

Top 2028 presidential contender California Gov. Gavin Newsom followed at 6.2%, the poll found.

"This is pretty standard for a party that is out of power," Jared Leopold, a strategist who previously worked for the Democratic Governors Association, told Politico.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump remains the clear leader of the Republican Party, receiving 81.4% of responses.

The next most common answers after "Don't know" (5.7%) were House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Vice President JD Vance, who garnered 3% and 2%, respectively, the survey said. Vance is considered the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination in 2028.

The Politico poll was conducted by Public First from Oct. 18-21, surveying 2,051 U.S. adults. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 2.2 percentage points.