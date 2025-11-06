House Speaker Johnson 'Bullish' on GOP Midterm Gains

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Thursday he's "bullish" about Republican prospects in the 2026 midterm elections.

He cited party unity, a growing base of new voters, and a favorable electoral map as key reasons the GOP is poised to expand its House majority.

Speaking at a Capitol Hill press conference carried live by Newsmax, Johnson said Republicans are entering the next election cycle "in excellent position to win big."

"When I say I'm bullish about the midterms, we absolutely are," Johnson said.

"The reason we're in such a great position is because we are united," Johnson said. "And while the Democrats engage in their emerging civil war, Republicans are going to continue to work and deliver for all the new voters that we brought into the party last fall in 2024."

Johnson pointed to what he called a "true demographic shift" in the last election, saying the GOP attracted record numbers of Hispanic, Black, Jewish, union, urban, and young voters.

He credited grassroots engagement — including large-scale conservative events on college campuses — for energizing a new generation of Republican voters.

"Turning Point events at college campuses all around the country are setting records for attendance," he said. "You have hundreds of thousands of new young people weekly coming into the movement ... enthusiastic young conservatives who are looking for truth, who believe in America's founding principles, and who want to be engaged."

Beyond the influx of new supporters, Johnson underscored that the GOP is positioned advantageously on the electoral map heading into 2026.

"There are 13 House Democrats sitting in districts that President [Donald] Trump won," he said. "There's another 21 of them in districts that came within five points of winning.

"Conversely, there's only three House Republicans sitting in districts that Kamala Harris won. That's a lopsided map."

Johnson added that upcoming redistricting changes could further tilt the playing field toward Republicans, potentially netting the party an additional six to eight seats.

"We're in very good position to make history and grow this majority," he said.

