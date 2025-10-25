Harris, Calling Trump a 'Tyrant,' Hints at 2028 Race

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing President Donald Trump of acting like a "tyrant," suggested in a new interview that she may launch another run for the White House in 2028 and said she is "not done" with public service.

"I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it's in my bones," Harris, the Democratic Party's 2024 nominee, told the BBC in her first U.K. interview since her defeat.

Harris said she may plan another presidential campaign, adding that she is confident there will be a woman in the White House during the lifetime of her grandnieces.

When asked if that woman could be her, Harris replied, "Possibly."

The White House was quick to fire back at Harris' comments.

"When Kamala Harris lost the election in a landslide, she should've taken the hint," said White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson. "The American people don't care about her absurd lies. Or maybe she did take the hint, and that's why she's continuing to air her grievances to foreign publications."

Meanwhile, Harris said her campaign warnings about Trump have proven true, and she branded him as a "tyrant."

"He said he would weaponize the Department of Justice — and he has done exactly that," she said.

Harris also cited the suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel after a joke about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's death drew Republican backlash.

She claimed the move followed pressure from Trump-appointed regulators.

"His skin is so thin he couldn't endure criticism from a joke and attempted to shut down an entire media organization in the process," she said.

Harris also rebuked business leaders who she said had "bent the knee" to Trump out of self-interest.

"There are many who have capitulated since day one," she said. "They want to be next to power, to have a merger approved, or to avoid an investigation."

The one-time nominee also brushed aside polls that place her as an outsider for the 2028 nomination, even placing her behind actor and former wrestling star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in some surveys.

"If I listened to polls, I would not have run for my first office, or my second office, and I certainly wouldn't be sitting here," she said.

Her remarks come as Democrats continue to assess Trump's decisive 2024 victory and debate whether former President Joe Biden should have stepped aside earlier.

Some in the party have questioned whether Harris could have mounted a stronger economic message had she entered the race sooner.

Harris' new memoir, "107 Days," recounts the brief and chaotic period after Biden's withdrawal from the race, leaving her little more than three months to campaign.

She said her team was devastated by the defeat, though she emphasized the popular vote was narrowly split, by less than 2 percentage points, despite Trump's wide Electoral College margin.

When pressed on whether she should have urged Biden to step aside earlier, Harris declined to criticize her former running mate.

"It's unknowable," she said when asked if she would be president today had Biden withdrawn sooner.

Harris acknowledged her campaign struggled to connect with working-class voters on key economic issues such as housing and childcare. "I needed more time to do that," she said, adding that Democrats have faced a "longstanding drift" among blue-collar voters.