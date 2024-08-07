Peter Navarro: Beat Harris With 'Policy Stick,' Not Personal Attacks

Former White House adviser Peter Navarro said Republicans need to beat Vice President Kamala Harris "with the policy stick," instead of personal attacks.

"It's the Trump policy agenda stupid!" Navarro wrote in a self-published blog Tuesday. "That's how to beat Kamala Harris – beat her with the policy stick, not gratuitous personal attacks."

Given the fact that "over 90% of voters have made up their minds," Navarro said this year's presidential election "will be determined in a handful of battleground states by a few hundred thousand votes."

He said a winning strategy for Harris "will be to consolidate Democrat women, successfully woo Independent women, and peel off a small fraction of Republican women."

"Republican politicians, TV commentators, and radio talk show hosts who play the Willie Brown card, ridicule the infamous Harris cackle, or demean Harris as a DEI hire will only advance the Harris strategy," Navarro argued. "Such personal attacks build a misplaced sympathy for Harris, particularly when the invective comes from men – like it or not, it's a Mars vs. Venus world."

The Trump trade adviser then outlined a plan to "successfully woo swing women voters" as well as "all Independents up for grabs and the traditional black, brown, and blue-collar portions of the Democrat base."

The best GOP strategy, Navarro said, is "to run hard on the Trump policy agenda," noting that polling shows the former president's agenda "provides huge leads" on the top issues for voters.

"Inflation tops the pollster's list, Bidenomics is at the root of this evil, and Kamala Harris has given a full-throated endorsement of Bidenomics," he wrote. "Trump runs away with the election on this issue alone – voters vividly remember that in Trump's America, you didn't have to choose between food on the table, medicine in the cabinet, and a roof over your head."

Equally important to Americans, Navarro said, is "the Harris-Biden border chaos," which has allowed millions of illegal aliens to cross into the U.S. since President Joe Biden took office.

"Despite the efforts of the Fake News to scrub this essential fact, President Joe Biden did indeed order Vice President Kamala Harris in 2021 to serve as border czar," he wrote. "Yet, Harris simply the nation's commander in chief off, and a dangerous and motley crew of murderers, rapists, drug cartels, human traffickers, Islamic terrorists, and Communist Chinese spies have swarmed into our country."

"Across the Rio Grande, millions of illiterate illegal aliens have also flooded our labor markets, stealing jobs and depressing the wages of black, brown, and blue-collar Americans," he continued. "As Biden's MIA border czar, Harris OWNS this border chaos; and polls here likewise give Donald Trump a double-digit lead."

Navarro reminded readers that Harris "helped lead the 'defund the police' movement" as she simultaneously "cheered on violent protests in American cities by radical groups like Antifa and BLM."

"In contrast, Trump has the endorsement of every major law enforcement organization and enjoys, once again, double digit leads in the polls," he said.

The former White House economic adviser also pointed to Harris' lack of foreign policy experience and "wide-ranging woke agenda" as weaknesses the GOP can exploit.

Navarro concluded by saying, if "Republicans are smart, they will follow this advice."

"To lose this election is to lose this country," he warned.