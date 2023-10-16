Biden Admin Wants Free Medical, Housing for 5.7M Migrants

The Biden administration wants to provide 5.7 million migrants with free medical services, food, and housing, according to government documents.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) currently oversees the record number of migrants in the U.S. The total number is 2.4 million more than before President Joe Biden took office — something that was buried in paperwork detailing its "Release and Reporting Management" (RRM) program, the New York Post reported.

ICE's plan is for private companies to help in monitoring migrants through ankle monitors, phone apps, and in-person check-ins.

The administration's aim to provide free medical services, food, and housing would cost "billions" and effectively be a "welfare" program for non-detained migrants awaiting court dates, former ICE Director Tom Homan told the Post.

"The RRM is just a push by the open border advocates to provide welfare benefits to 6 million people," Homan said.

RRM will "replace all of ICE's nondetained programs" and would "apply to the entire nondetained docket," an ICE question-and-answer form published in September read.

Migrants held in ICE detention for processing at the border or in facilities awaiting deportation are not included in the 5.7 million number.

A request for information (RFI) form published Aug. 17 said RRM participants would receive "legal assistance; psychosocial services; therapeutic services; medical services; food and clothing banks; housing; public transportation information; parental information; education information; and repatriation and reintegration services."

"These services are designed to increase participant compliance with immigration obligations through information, stabilization, and support. Services will be individualized to each participant's needs and may range from basic referrals to intensive direct assistance," the RFI form read.

"They're going to give legal assistance to illegal aliens at the taxpayers' expense to fight the government," Homan told the Post. He added that all the services combined are a "massive giveaway that are going to cost billions of dollars."

RRM remains in the planning phase. The Biden administration plans to send out a "Request for Proposal" to vendors in fiscal year 2024, the ICE Q&A form reads.

The RFI form said RRM is intended to replace Alternatives to Detention (ATD), which was released in 2004. The new Biden initiative would "require additional funding" beyond what is currently allocated for ATD, the Q&A form says.