GOP Seeks Probe Into Planned Parenthood's Federal Funding

Friday, 22 November 2024 06:22 PM EST

More than 100 Republican members of Congress, including Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., asked the Government Accountability Office on Friday to investigate and report on the amount of federal funding that has been awarded to abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood, over the past three years.

In a letter led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and House Pro-Life Caucus co-Chair Chris Smith, R-N.J., 81 House members and 31 senators noted the GAO has prepared several congressionally requested reports on federal funding for those organizations.

The letter comes days after Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who are leading President-elect Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, wrote in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece that the department could cut nearly $300 million given to progressive groups such as Planned Parenthood.

"We are writing to request updated information on federal funding for Federally Qualified Health Centers, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, International Planned Parenthood Federation, MSI Reproductive Choices, and four domestic abortion providers," the lawmakers wrote. "It is our hope that this report will provide greater insight as Congress considers funding levels and provides increased transparency and openness for our constituencies and the general public."

In its most recent report, the Department of Health and Human Services targeted an estimated $33.67 billion to federally qualified health centers and about $49 million to Planned Parenthood affiliates from 2019 through 2022, The Hill reported Friday.

"Proper oversight of public funds and programs is crucial for determining the value of the goods and services provided to and funded by American taxpayers," the lawmakers wrote. "The information sought in this inquiry is instrumental for policymakers and the public alike."

Newsmax reached out to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America for comment.

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

Friday, 22 November 2024 06:22 PM
