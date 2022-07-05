Dr. Oz Calls for Philadelphia Mayor to Resign

Pennsylvania Republican Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz called on Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney to resign Tuesday, after the mayor publicly said he couldn't wait for his term to end, given the recent rash of gun violence.

"I'm waiting for something bad to happen all the time," Kenney said during an impromptu press conference Monday night, after two Philadelphia police officers had been shot during a Fourth of July fireworks celebration. "I'll be happy when I'm not mayor, and I can enjoy some stuff."

That prompted Oz to say that Kenney should step down immediately.

"Mayor Kenney should resign from office," Oz said in a statement. "Kenney's comments about how he will be happy when he is no longer mayor is further indication he has given up on Philadelphia."

Oz — who will face Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman in the November general election — also denounced the "radical far-left policies" of Kenney, Fetterman (Pennsylvania's current lieutenant governor), and Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, reasoning their supposed softness on crime has led to a spike of homicides in the metro Philly area.

"We need to restore safety and security to Philadelphia and all of Pennsylvania – it begins by getting rid of Kenney, Krasner and Fetterman," Oz added.

On Tuesday, Mayor Kenney clarified his comments from the previous night.

"In a late-night, overwhelming moment of frustration, I said I was looking forward to no longer being mayor," Kenney said. "Let me be clear, I'm incredibly grateful to be mayor of this great city and for the people who elected me to lead."

The two Philadelphia officers who incurred injuries were eventually treated and released from Jefferson University Hospital Tuesday morning, according to WPVI-TV.