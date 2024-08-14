WATCH TV LIVE

Pew Research Poll: Harris Leads Trump by 1 Percent Nationally

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 07:24 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 1 point according to a new poll released Wednesday and conducted by the Pew Research Center.

In the first full week since Harris selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, the current vice president has pulled out to a razor-thin lead over Trump nationally.

Harris leads Trump 46% to 45% with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. polling at 7%. When broken down by sex, males prefer Trump by 5 points at 49% to 44%, while females prefer Harris by 7 points at 49% to 42%.

Younger voters overwhelmingly prefer Harris at 57% to 29% in the 18-29 age range, while Trump leads by at least 5 points in those voters aged 50 and over. As expected, minority voters are pulling for Harris by a wide margin with Trump getting only 13% from Black voters, 35% from Hispanic voters, and 28% from Asian voters.

When broken down by education, Harris dominates with voters who have college degrees, 63% to 32%, while Trump picks up support from those with no college diploma at 53% to 38%.

The Pew Research Center poll was taken Aug. 5-11 among 7,569 registered voters. The poll has a sampling error of +/- 1.4 percentage points.

James Morley III

Wednesday, 14 August 2024 07:24 PM
