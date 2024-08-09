WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: arizona | harris | trump | poll

HighGround Poll: Harris Has Slight Lead in Arizona

By    |   Friday, 09 August 2024 03:54 PM EDT

Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump by less than 3 percentage points in Arizona, according to a HighGround Public Affairs survey released Thursday.

"Now that the primary is over, things are starting to come into focus. As the newly minted Presidential nominee, Vice President Harris is starting off with a narrow but notable lead," Chuck Coughlin, president and CEO of HighGround Inc., said in a statement.

"It's a good start, but with the attacks already starting, we expect some rough patches ahead. For the past three cycles, Democrats have consistently performed better with the independent and unaffiliated voter audience."

"Harris continues that trend in our latest polling, but it will be up to her and her team to keep them. I would also expect that Republicans will make a significant push to capture the older voter demographic," he said.

Harris leads Trump, 44.4% to 41.6%, though the survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percentage points.

The survey comes as Harris is expected to hit the campaign trail in Arizona with newly named running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The poll, conducted July 31-Aug. 5 among 500 likely voters, also showed Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., with an 11-point lead over GOP opponent Kari Lake in the state's Senate race.

President Joe Biden narrowly won Arizona in 2020.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump by less than 3 percentage points in Arizona, according to a HighGround Public Affairs survey released Thursday.
arizona, harris, trump, poll
224
2024-54-09
Friday, 09 August 2024 03:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved