HighGround Poll: Harris Has Slight Lead in Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump by less than 3 percentage points in Arizona, according to a HighGround Public Affairs survey released Thursday.

"Now that the primary is over, things are starting to come into focus. As the newly minted Presidential nominee, Vice President Harris is starting off with a narrow but notable lead," Chuck Coughlin, president and CEO of HighGround Inc., said in a statement.

"It's a good start, but with the attacks already starting, we expect some rough patches ahead. For the past three cycles, Democrats have consistently performed better with the independent and unaffiliated voter audience."

"Harris continues that trend in our latest polling, but it will be up to her and her team to keep them. I would also expect that Republicans will make a significant push to capture the older voter demographic," he said.

Harris leads Trump, 44.4% to 41.6%, though the survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percentage points.

The survey comes as Harris is expected to hit the campaign trail in Arizona with newly named running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The poll, conducted July 31-Aug. 5 among 500 likely voters, also showed Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., with an 11-point lead over GOP opponent Kari Lake in the state's Senate race.

President Joe Biden narrowly won Arizona in 2020.