2nd Pa. County Probes Suspected Fraudulent Voter Registration

A second Pennsylvania county is investigating suspected fraudulent voter registration applications after officials identified about 30 irregular mail-in ballots, reports PAHomepage.

Monroe County District Attorney Mike Mancuso in a social media post Tuesday said the forms were not authorized by the people named in them.

In one example, the person was dead.

"Last week, following a regular review of Voter Registration/Mail in Ballot Request forms received in its office, the Monroe County Board of Elections identified approximately 30 irregular forms. Those forms were segregated, and the matter referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for investigation," Mancuso said in a Facebook post.

"Since then the Office of District Attorney has been investigating the referral by the Monroe County Board of Elections. Several of the Voter Registration Applications and Mail in Ballot Request forms have been found to be fraudulent as they were not authorized by the persons named as applicants. In at least one example, the named applicant is in fact deceased. To date several, of the fraudulent voter registration forms have been traced to a specific person."

Mancuso said a company calling itself "Field and Media Corps," a subsidiary of Fieldcorps, an Arizona-based organization, working out of Lancaster County, was behind the forms.

The report comes a day after Lancaster County detectives identified hundreds of fraudulent voter registration applications among a batch of 2,500 dropped at the county elections office.