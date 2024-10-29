Trump: Officials 'All Over' Pa. Look for Voter Fraud

Former President Donald Trump, after earlier on Tuesday calling for law enforcement to investigate claims of voter fraud in Pennsylvania, announced that officials "all over" the state are conducting probes.

"Law Enforcement is all over the GREAT Commonwealth of Pennsylvania looking at, and for, VOTER FRAUD!" the Republican nominee posted on Truth Social.

Trump on Monday posted a response to news that in York County, Pennsylvania, "THOUSANDS of potentially FRAUDULENT Voter Registration Forms and Mail-In Ballot Applications" were received from a third-party group.

"This is on top of Lancaster County being caught with 2600 Fake Ballots and Forms, all written by the same person. Really bad 'stuff.' WHAT IS GOING ON IN PENNSYLVANIA??? Law Enforcement must do their job, immediately!!! WOW!!!"

The investigations are taking place after Lancaster County officials said they are investigating nearly 2,500 voter registration forms for fraud.

In York County, the Office of Elections got the delivery of thousands of voter registration forms and applications for mail-in ballots, from a third-party source.

York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said the local elections and voter registration office is still processing the large delivery of materials related to the election, reported the York Daily Record.

"As with all submissions, our staff follows a process for ensuring all voter registrations and mail-in ballot requests are legal," Wheeler said. "That process is currently underway. If suspected fraud is identified, we will alert the District Attorney's Office, which will then conduct an investigation. We will have no further comment until our internal review has been completed."

Al Schmidt, the secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, who is the top election official, insisted after the news broke about the issues in Lancaster and York Counties that Pennsylvania is "not susceptible to any sort of widespread voter fraud."

He added in an interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation" that Pennsylvania has already prepared to increase security.

"Time and time again, in many dozens of cases in 2020, every one of those cases upheld that our elections were accurate and that we're not susceptible to any sort of widespread voter fraud or anything like that," Schmidt said.

He further said on Sunday that Lancaster County officials reached out to his office "right away" when it found the incidents of voter registration fraud and that an investigation will be done "responsibly."

The work, Schmidt said, is being done "so that we have a free, fair, safe and secure election in 2024 just as we had in 2020."

State officials are also working to combat any threats to election workers, said Schmidt.

The changes include the formation of an election threat task force of federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to work with election administrators.

Open lines of communication are also in place so Pennsylvania will be better prepared this time around, "so if any of the ugliness returns that we experienced in 2020, everyone will be ready," he said.