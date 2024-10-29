WATCH TV LIVE

FEC Commissioner to Newsmax: Mail-In Balloting 'Rife' With Fraud

By    |   Tuesday, 29 October 2024 10:27 AM EDT

FEC Commissioner Trey Trainor told Newsmax on Tuesday that there should be changes in the election process in some states as "mail-in balloting is always rife with all sorts of fraud and abuse."

On Monday, several ballot drop boxes in Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, were targeted with incendiary devices causing hundreds of mail-in ballots to be destroyed. Trainor said that the destruction of ballots "is just one element" in the inherit risk with using drop boxes.

"We've seen and heard of all of the problems with ballots on the front end and the fraud that's created. So, all of these states that use mail-only ballots need to look at their systems and get back to something that allows for checks and balances," Trainor said during an appearance on "National Report."

Trainor added that he's hopeful the FBI and local law enforcement will find the perpetrators, but cautioned, "we don't know the motive yet of these individual acts."

Host Shaun Kraisman played a clip of Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson urging residents to not let the incidents of arson "keep you from expressing yourself with your vote."

"I hope that these are prosecuted as terrorist acts, because the fact that an election administrator has to come out and say, 'don't let this deter you from voting,' really speaks to the terroristic activity," Trainor added.

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 10:27 AM
