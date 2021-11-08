Pence: GOP Will 'Win Back This Country' in 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence told a Jewish leadership conference Sunday that the Republican Party will "win back this country."

"Right here and right now, from this point forward, we will all resolve to do our part to win back the House, the Senate, governorships across the country in 2022," Pence said at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas, Republicworld.com reports.

He added, "And we’re going to win back this country in 2024."

Pence, one of several prominent Republicans to speak at the four-day RJC conference, received one of the loudest applauses.

He predicted the U.S. was "just 12 months away from a great Republican comeback" in the 2022 midterm elections and that "America is a nation in crisis" under President Joe Biden.

"Weakness arouses evil and after the president’s disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, our adversaries are sensing weakness," Pence said, Fox News reported.

The former vice president also criticized Biden's handling of America's relationship with Israel.

"Make no mistake about it, President Joe Biden has turned his back on Israel,” Pence said.

"[Biden has] restored funding for the Palestinian Authority, announced his intention to rejoin the Iran Nuclear Deal, and now the Biden administration is planning to open a consulate in Jerusalem for the Palestinian people.

"This is an unlawful step and it’s time for Congress to act to deny President Biden from opening a consulate in Jerusalem.”

Under then-President Donald Trump in 2018, the U.S. Embassy in Israel was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The consulate and America’s diplomatic mission to the Palestinians was closed and merged into the new embassy.

Pence is considered a potential contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Already this year he has visited Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina — the first three states on the primary and caucus schedule.

Former President Donald Trump addressed the RJC crowd via video, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

Other leading Republicans who spoke at the RJC event — dubbed the "kosher cattle call" by organizers — included former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.; former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Herschel Walker, who’s running for Senate in Georgia, and Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., who's considering a Senate run, also appeared.