Pence to Give Abortion Speech Day Before Crucial Supreme Court Session

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to give a speech concentrating on abortion next week at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., a day before the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Mississippi's law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks, The Hill reported on Monday.

The former vice president is scheduled to be joined by Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser for a fireside chat after he delivers the speech.

"Few of us understand the stakes better than Vice President Mike Pence, who has been fighting to restore the right to life in our law for years and served in the most pro-life administration in history," said Dannenfelser, whose organization is at the forefront in the fight against abortion, according to The Hill. "He is right in his unfailing conviction that life is winning in America. Science makes clear that unborn children are human and can feel pain by 15 weeks."

Pence has been ardently pro-life throughout his political career, and in 2017, became the first vice president to give a speech at the annual March for Life.

Advancing American Freedom, a conservative advocacy group launched by Pence, is one of dozens of anti-abortion organizations that filed briefs in July backing Mississippi’s law, USA Today reported.

Advancing American Freedom has also argued that the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 that legalized abortion has helped paved the way over the years for the destabilization of American families.

Anti-abortion advocates are hopeful that the Supreme Court’s hearing on the Mississippi law gives the court, with its new, six-member conservative majority, an opportunity to roll back Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court is also considering the controversial six-week abortion ban passed by the Texas legislature, which was argued before the justices earlier this month, The Hill reported.