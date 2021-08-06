Speaker Pelosi 'Confident' Dems Will Maintain House Majority in 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Friday dismissed polling that suggests the GOP will retake the majority after next year’s elections — predicting instead that Democrats will hold the House.

In remarks to reporters, Pelosi declared she is ''very confident that we will win the House'' in 2022, the Washington Examiner reported.

House Republicans would need to win about five seats in the 435-member chamber to reclaim the majority the party lost in 2018 — and internal polling has indicated Democrats would lose their hold on the chamber if the election was held now, Politico reported earlier this week.

According to the polling, 42% of likely voters in key swing districts trust Democrats to handle the economy, Politico reported.

''There are several scenarios here,'' Pelosi said, the Washington Examiner reported. ''That was one of them.''

But she said lawmakers ''have their own connections to their own districts,'' plugging the party’s 2018 messaging as helping House Democrats win back the majority from the GOP.

''We always want to be cautious,'' Pelosi said, the Washington Examiner reported, adding the message from the polling was ''always run scared.''