Children's Hospital Probed for Fraud Over Trans Surgeries

Pediatric transgender surgeries allegedly have become a fraudulent multibillion-dollar industry. The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating whistleblower reports alleging fraudulent Medicaid billing, including at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

The claims allege that children's hospitals, including TCH, are falsifying diagnosis codes for patients seeking "gender transition care," Fox News reports.

Members of the committee sent letters to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) flagging a TCH provider who allegedly misdiagnosed a biological female patient with testosterone deficiency and hypogonadism in order to get Medicaid coverage for testosterone treatment "that would otherwise be denied under Texas Medicaid regulations if prescribed for the purpose of gender transition."

Republican Reps. Pete Sessions of Texas and Lisa McClain of Michigan, chair of the Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services, signed the letters.

Whistleblower Dr. Eithan Haim, a physician who worked at TCH during his residency when the allegations took place, is facing four federal felony counts related to alleged violations of the federal law restricting release of medical information. Haim reportedly released redacted documents allegedly showing the hospital's pediatric "transgender care program" continued to operate after the public was told it was shut down.

Federal prosecutors claim Haim released the information under "false pretenses with the intent to cause malicious harm to TCH."

Sessions and McClain claim Haim's treatment is evidence the federal government will try to silence future Medicaid whistleblowers "looking to expose illegal actions at hospitals while turning a blind eye to Medicaid fraud and other wrongful hospital conduct they seek to expose."