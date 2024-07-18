Year After Ad Debacle, Bud Light Plummets to No. 3

Bud Light sales continue to dip, falling this month to the No. 3 spot in beer brands behind Modelo Especial and Michelob Ultra, nearly a year after the Dylan Mulvaney advertising debacle.

A deluge of criticism and hate erupted after Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, cracked open a Bud Light in an Instagram video on April 1, 2023, as part of a promotional contest for the beer brand. She showed off a can emblazoned with her face that Bud Light sent to her — one of many corporate freebies she gets and shares with her millions of followers.

Bud Light sales slumped and a corporate shakeup ensued – its U.S. chief marketing officer left after the public backlash and the beer company's U.S. chief commercial officer, Kyle Norrington, took over the brewery's marketing initiatives.

Consumers boycotted Bud Light over its partnership and some conservative celebrities denounced the company for going "woke."

For the past four weeks ending July 6, Bud Light sales represented 6.5% of beer dollar sales in U.S. stores compared with 7.3% for Michelob Ultra and 9.7% for Modelo, according to NIQ data shared by industry trade publication Beer Marketer Insights.

"In the last four weeks, Michelob ULTRA and Busch Light are two of the top three share gaining brands in the industry, demonstrating that our partnerships with the NBA, PGA, NASCAR, Team USA at the Olympic Games, and others, continue to resonate and connect with millions of sports fans and beer drinkers and drive growth," an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business. "We are focused on what we do best - brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in the moments that matter."