Morrisey's W.Va. Gov. Campaign Gets $10M From Club for Growth

Just one day after officially announcing his West Virginia gubernatorial campaign, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is getting a $10 million donation from the conservative Club for Growth.

"We'll easily be into those eight figures, more than $10 million there, to make sure that we can win," Club for Growth President David McIntosh told MetroNews "Talkline" on Wednesday.

"Patrick is really committed to West Virginia. He's run statewide before and was very successful."

That large figure, rare for the state, will be a difference-maker for the gubernatorial primary polling leader Morrisey, a source not authorized to speak about the exact amount told Newsmax.

The Club for Growth emphatically endorsed Morrisey on Wednesday, adding the large campaign cash infusion was made to "ensure his victory."

"We are excited that a pro-growth conservative fighter like Attorney General Morrisey has gotten into the race for governor of West Virginia," McIntosh wrote in a statement. "While other candidates may talk the talk, Morrisey has spent his entire career fighting for limited government, lower taxes, and less spending.

"As Attorney General of West Virginia, no one has fought harder in the courts to stand up to Biden's disastrous leftwing policies that are crushing West Virginians. Club for Growth Action is eager to work with Black Bear PAC to elect Morrisey, and together, we expect to spend upwards of well over $10 million to help ensure his victory."

Black Bear PAC and the Club for Growth Action have already raised $5 million to support Morrisey’s campaign, according to Black Bear PAC senior adviser Scott Will.

There is a crowded field that already includes seven other Republicans, as Republican Gov. Jim Justice is prohibited by law from seeking a third consecutive term.

Other Republicans have filed precandidacy papers with the secretary of state's office in the governor's race, including state Delegate Moore Capito, the grandson of the late three-term Gov. Arch A. Moore Jr. and the son of current two-term Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, D-W.Va. Moore Capito's campaign already has raised more than $530,000, more than any other announced candidate.

Other GOP candidates who are running include Secretary of State Mac Warner and Chris Miller, who is a car dealer and the son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.

No Democrats have entered the race.

Justice, a former Democrat who has flipped Republican, has weighed a run to unseat Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., but has made no official announcement.

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., is also getting the Club for Growth $10 million boost.

"Honestly, I hope that Gov. Justice decides to take a pass on that," McIntosh told MetroNews. "I know folks here in Washington are recruiting him heavily, but I think Alex is the strong Republican that really represents West Virginia values.

"Part of it is that Alex only represents part of the state and the governor has been elected statewide. He [Justice] is very popular, but I also think a lot depends what Sen. Manchin decides to do."

"He's one of the most loyal conservative voters on lower taxes, safer streets, school freedom where people can choose what school their kids go to, and he will fight for those in the Senate," McIntosh added.

