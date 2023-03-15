W.Va. AG Morrisey Holds Big Lead in Gov. Race

A decade after he first became West Virginia's attorney general and just over four years after losing a heartbreaking close race to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, Patrick Morrisey is the Republican favorite to become governor of the state in 2024.

According to a new National Research Poll, Morrisey leads the gubernatorial pack with 28% among likely Republican voters.

His closest rival with 15% is State Delegate Moore Capito, son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and grandson of the late Gov. Arch Moore, Jr.

More than a year before the Republican primary, Morrisey's commanding lead over the heir to West Virginia's most illustrious and durable dynasty is a clear flexing of the attorney general's political muscles.

Running third among Republicans in the National Research survey is Secretary of State Mac Warner with 11%. All other GOP contenders trail far behind in single digits.

Incumbent GOP Gov. Jim Justice will have completed two terms in 2024 and is seriously exploring a bid for Manchin's Senate seat. Already in the Senate sweepstakes, regardless of what Justice or Manchin do, is swashbuckling conservative Rep. Alex Mooney.

Given the continuing Republican trend in West Virginia and the likelihood of the Republican nominee for governor will sweep the state's electoral votes, the Republican primary for governor is considered tantamount to election.

