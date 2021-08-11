Trump Praises Missouri Gov. Parson for Pardoning Gun-Wielding McCloskeys

President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated Missouri Gov. Mike Parson for pardoning the McCloskey’s, the St. Louis couple who wielded guns at Black Lives Matter protesters who marched in their neighborhood.

“Congratulations to Governor Mike Parson of Missouri for having the courage to give Mr. and Mrs. Mark McCloskey a full pardon,” Trump said in a statement issued by his Save America PAC. “They were defending their property and if they had not done what they did, their property would have been completely destroyed and they would have been badly beaten, or dead—great going Mike!”

Attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey in June pleaded guilty to misdemeanors in connection with the June 2020 incident and were ordered to pay $2,750 in fines. They also surrendered their weapons.

"It's a correction of something that should have never happened in the first place," Mark McCloskey, who was seen holding a semi-automatic rifle, told Fox News of the pardons.

Patricia McCloskey was holding a handgun on the property as protesters passed by.

Parsons, who issued 12 pardons last week, promised soon after the incident that he would pardon the couple.

The couple has made the rounds as conservative celebrities since the incident, with Trump calling for Parsons to intervene.

They appeared at the Republican National Convention by video and with lawmakers in Missouri at the rally for Second Amendment rights.

Mark McCloskey also announced a Senate run.

“Mark my words,” he said in his announcement video, calling the notion of systemic racism a lie. “The mob is coming for all of us.”

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., who was among the protesters last June, was outraged by the pardons.

"Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar," she said. "He has spat on my name. And because of that, his day will come. You will not be successful in all that you're trying to do, when you are hurting the very people that are out trying to save lives … He can try it, but I will not stand by and allow him or our governor to hurt the very people that are doing the work that they should be doing."