Mark McCloskey: Rep. Cori Bush Wants St. Louis to Be 'Criminal Paradise'

A battle of words — and ideology — is brewing between Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and gun-toting conservative Mark McCloskey, who is running for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

Bush is not only continuing to attack McCloskey, saying "his time will come," but McCloskey claimed on Newsmax that the "defund the police" progressive Democrat was a key antagonist outside his St. Louis home amid George Floyd protests over a year ago.

Bush, a former Black Lives Matter organizer in St. Louis, wants "to turn St Louis into a criminal paradise," McCloskey told Thursday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance,"

"She stood right outside my gate on the second assault on the house with a megaphone chanting, 'you can't stop the revolution! You can't stop the revolution,'" McCloskey added, noting that Bush is attacking Republicans such as Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., for having sought congressional debate on election fraud allegations Jan. 6.

"She has the gall to stand up in the halls of Congress and say, 'no one who supports insurrection should be allowed to walk the halls of Congress,' which referenced our Sen. Josh Hawley.

"She's the only one in that building that I know of — who has to my face and to my ears — advocated for the violent overthrow this country."

McCloskey told host Eric Bolling that Bush was there when he had sought the guns to protect his property after protesters broke into the neighborhood and in subsequent protests at his home that required the help of former Navy SEALs, an FBI police helicopter and local police.

"Well, she's got a good chanting voice," McCloskey told Bolling, who asked if he was certain Bush was in attendance at the first trespass of the community after the gate was broken down. "I mean, she likes to protest. She likes to talk to the megaphone, and she's got a very distinctive voice when she's doing her protests, and she admitted it herself."

McCloskey noted protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are still imprisoned, while none of the St. Louis trespassers face criminal charges.

"There are people still sitting in solitary cells, dozens of them, in D.C., for doing no more than trespass, and yet out of the 300-500 people who have broke down my gate and stormed my house last June 28, not a single one of them has done a single day in jail for the same crime — or lack thereof, in Cori Bush's mind. She doesn't believe in private property."

Missouri GOP Gov. Mike Parson pardoned McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, who had pleaded guilty to weapons charges.

"All we did was protect ourselves against an angry mob — the exercise of our Second Amendment rights," McCloskey said. "And you know, they were not exercising their First Amendment rights, because when they broke down that gate and entered private property, that ended the peacefulness of their protests.

"And when they started shouting death threats and arson and rape, that certainly wasn't a peaceful protest."

McCloskey vowed that he would "not back down" to Bush's threats, ideology or her advocating the defunding of police while she pays a personal security team after claiming that police officers made death threats against her.

"The city of St. Louis is the most dangerous city in the country, and you know what? Last thing we need to do is have fewer police and more criminals on the ground, but that's exactly what Cori Bush wants," concluded McCloskey, who is seeking election to the Senate in 2022.

