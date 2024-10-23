VP Harris Dodges Trump Pardon Question

Vice President Kamala Harris this week declined to answer a question about whether she would issue a pardon to former President Donald Trump if she is elected president in November.

Trump, who was convicted on 34 felony counts in his previous trial over payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, still potentially faces a criminal case over his handling of classified documents, which was dismissed but is under appeal, a criminal case over the Capitol riot Jan. 6, 2021, and a criminal case in Georgia for contesting the 2020 election in the state.

NBC News anchor Hallie Jackson asked Harris multiple times during an interview Tuesday if she would consider "a pardon for former President Trump" if he is convicted in the ongoing cases and if she is elected president.

"I'm not going to get into those hypotheticals," Harris said. "I'm focused on the next 14 days."

Jackson asked again, asking if Harris believes a pardon for Trump "could help you unify the country and … move on."

Harris said, "Let me tell you what's going to help us move on: I get elected President of the United States.”

The vice president then moved on to other questions.