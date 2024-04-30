Trump Would Consider Pardons for 'J-6 Patriots'

Former President Donald Trump said he may pardon all Jan. 6 defendants should he win a second term in November.

Trump, who appears headed to oppose President Joe Biden in the general election, discussed the people who were arrested during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol in an exclusive interview with Time magazine.

More than 800 people have pleaded guilty or been convicted by a jury for their actions that day.

"I call them the J-6 patriots," said Trump, who then was asked whether he would consider pardoning all of the defendants.

"Yes, absolutely."

The Capitol attack occurred as Congress prepared to ratify the 2020 Electoral College results.

In talking to Time for a story released Tuesday, Trump did not dismiss the possibility of political violence around this year's election.

"If we don't win, you know, it depends," the former president told the magazine. "It always depends on the fairness of the election."

Trump faces criminal charges involving allegations he tried to overturn the 2020 election results overall and in the state of Georgia. Neither trial is expected to be concluded before this year's election.

"I think the enemy from within, in many cases, is much more dangerous for our country than the outside enemies of China, Russia, and various others," Trump told Time.

Trump has maintained immunity from prosecution. The U.S. Supreme Court last week heard arguments on whether presidents have some immunity from criminal charges for certain actions.