Tags: ohio | senate | tim ryan | jd vance | opioids | public health

Report: Tim Ryan Accepted Money From Firms Embroiled in Ohio's Opioid Crisis

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, does an interview with Fox News in Lorain, Ohio. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 05 October 2022 05:58 PM EDT

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who'll compete in the upcoming Ohio Senate general election, has reportedly accepted donations through the years from pharmaceutical drug companies loosely connected to the state's opioid crisis, according to the Associated Press.

Between 2007 and August 2022, Ryan reportedly collected contributions from AmerisourceBergen, McKesson, and the Ohio-based Cardinal Health — three large pharma-drug distributors that were part of a reported $26 billion settlement with state, local, and Native American tribal governments, after thousands of opioid-related lawsuits had been filed in Ohio.

The three companies donated a combined $27,000 to Ryan's various campaigns, according to AP.

Of that amount, Cardinal Health's political action committee (PAC) contributed approximately $21,000 to Ryan's political aspirations. The other donations included $5,000 from McKesson (2012), and $1,000 from AmerisourceBergen (2019).

Vance spokesperson Luke Schroeder recently characterized Ryan's acceptance of drug company donations, after reportedly criticizing Vance for bringing attention to Ohio's opioid crisis, as "shameless hypocrisy."

"Tim Ryan has spent millions spreading lies about JD, despite the fact that JD's own mother struggled with addiction for years," Schroeder said to Fox News Digital. 

"All the while, Tim Ryan was taking money from the very companies responsible for the opioid epidemic, and even voted against legislation that would have delivered needed relief. This shameless hypocrisy from Tim Ryan disqualifies him from higher office," added Schroeder.

As Newsmax reported in mid-September, an Emerson College polling survey had Republican Senate challenger JD Vance with a 4-point lead over Ryan — but with neither candidate holding the majority, thanks to 13% of respondents admitting they were still "undecided" on a candidate.

The eventual winner could play a major role in helping the Democrats or Republicans break the 50-all tie in the Senate chamber.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who'll compete in the upcoming Ohio Senate general election, has reportedly accepted donations through the years from pharmaceutical drug companies loosely connected to the state's opioid crisis, according to the Associated Press.
Wednesday, 05 October 2022 05:58 PM
