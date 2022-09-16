Poll: JD Vance Leads Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio

Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance holds a slim lead over his Democrat opponent, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, according to the latest poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill.

The survey shows Vance in the lead by 4 points, with neither candidate holding the majority, in the race to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who is set to retire next year.



Survey results:

Vance: 44%

Ryan: 40%

Other: 3%

Undecided: 13%

A previous poll from last month showed Vance with a slightly smaller lead of 3 points.

A poll of Ohio gubernatorial candidates shows Republican Gov. Mike DeWine with a sizable lead over his Democratic opponent, Nan Whaley, at 50% to 33%.

Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement: "Unlike the Republican candidate for the Senate election, Mike DeWine is not only winning the support of men two-to-one with 54% of their vote, but more importantly, he also leads Nan Whaley amongst women, 47% to 38%. Without the support of Ohio women voters, Whaley's success is unlikely."

The poll also asked Ohio voters to pick between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, with 40% picking Biden and 50% selecting Trump.

Emerson polled 1,000 likely voters from Sept. 12-13, with a margin of error of plus-minus 3 percentage points.