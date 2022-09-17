Trump Slams Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan as 'Militant Left-Winger,' Liar

Rep. Tim Ryan, Ohio's Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate, is a "militant left-winter who is lying to your face" while "pretending to be moderate so he can get elected and betray everything that you believe in," former President Donald Trump, campaigning for Ryan's GOP opponent, J.D. Vance told his Youngstown rally Saturday night.

"I think he's running on an I-love-Donald-Trump policy," Trump told the rally, which aired live on Newsmax. "He is not a moderate; he is radical left, who 100% voted for these Biden disaster policies.

"Tim Ryan pretends to be for Trump, but when I was president he only voted with us 16% of the time, and these are great policies for Ohio."

But over the past two years, Ryan has voted along with President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and other Democrats "every single time."

"It doesn't matter how bad it is," he said. "And over the last two years, he has voted with Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and the rest every single time," Ryan, he added. "Voted to raise taxes for Ohio families on 113 separate occasions, including voting for Joe Biden's $326 billion inflation-causing spending binge. What a disgrace.

"I mean, they got $4 trillion, and most of it's just wasted money. Throw it right out the window. It's going to kill us with inflation."

Ryan also "voted to stop the Marxist" defund-the-police movement and voted against legislation to prevent the FBI and Department of Justice from targeting patriotic parents, said Trump.

Ryan, he added, "fully supports the open border, having voted against the border wall. I used to have to fight this guy, and now all of a sudden, he's saying, what a wonderful plan we had.

"I was always fighting him. I never liked that guy very much. I won his area by a lot, and he voted three times to support taxpayer-funded extreme late-term abortion, ripping babies from the mother's womb right up until the moment of breath."

Ryan has also pledged to abolish the filibuster if he is elected, Trump said.

"He wants to do it so badly, meaning Democrats will quickly ban voter ID, good election integrity, pack the Supreme Court, grant mass amnesty to millions of illegal aliens and bankrupt our country,' he said. "Remember I used to say our country if they win we will become Venezuela on steroids? Guess what? It's going to be worse than that … a vote for Tim Ryan is a vote to extinguish America's future Republicans.

