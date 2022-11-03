×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ohio | senate | jd vance | tim ryan | midterm | election | poll

Ohio Polls: JD Vance Leading Dem Rep. Tim Ryan by 5 Points

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Thursday, 03 November 2022 01:50 PM EDT

Ohio is famously an election bellwether state, although that string was snapped in the past presidential election. If the trend resumes, Republicans have potential momentum from the polls showing GOP Senate-nominee J.D. Vance in the lead.

The Remington Research Group's latest poll released Thursday showed Vance 5 points ahead of Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, (48%-43%). There were a large percentage of undecided voters at 9%, though, so the final days of the race can decide the election here.

That 5-point margin mirrored the results from the latest Cygnal poll released this week and has helped Vance hold a 3.3% lead in the RealClear Politics polling average.

While the seat remains important for the Senate majority in these midterms, a Vance victory would be a hold of the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

The Remington Research Group polled 1,125 likely voters Nov. 1-2 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Ohio is famously an election bellwether state, although that string was snapped in the past presidential election. If the trend resumes, Republicans have potential momentum from the polls showing GOP Sen.-nominee J.D. Vance in the lead.
ohio, senate, jd vance, tim ryan, midterm, election, poll
159
2022-50-03
Thursday, 03 November 2022 01:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved