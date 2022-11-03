Ohio Polls: JD Vance Leading Dem Rep. Tim Ryan by 5 Points

Ohio is famously an election bellwether state, although that string was snapped in the past presidential election. If the trend resumes, Republicans have potential momentum from the polls showing GOP Senate-nominee J.D. Vance in the lead.

The Remington Research Group's latest poll released Thursday showed Vance 5 points ahead of Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, (48%-43%). There were a large percentage of undecided voters at 9%, though, so the final days of the race can decide the election here.

That 5-point margin mirrored the results from the latest Cygnal poll released this week and has helped Vance hold a 3.3% lead in the RealClear Politics polling average.

While the seat remains important for the Senate majority in these midterms, a Vance victory would be a hold of the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

The Remington Research Group polled 1,125 likely voters Nov. 1-2 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.