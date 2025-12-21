House Dem Leader Jeffries: Obamacare Bailout Will Pass

House Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Sunday that a House vote to extend Affordable Care Act premium tax credits will pass in January, setting up a confrontation with Senate Republicans who have signaled opposition to the measure.

"House Democrats are going to continue to fight to get this extension through the Congress on our side," Jeffries told ABC's "This Week."

"It will pass with a bipartisan majority.

"And then that will put the pressure on [Senate Majority Leader] John Thune and Senate Republicans."

House Democrats have forced a vote on a three-year extension of the subsidies, which he said would prevent sharp premium increases for millions of Americans who have benefited from COVID-era subsidies set to expire at the end of the year.

"The clock is ticking," Jeffries said. "No more excuses."

Republicans, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., have argued the subsidies contribute to rising premiums and that broader reforms are needed.