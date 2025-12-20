Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Seeks 5% Growth, 2% Inflation

While Democrats continue to promote the "affordability" narrative to target President Donald Trump, presidential adviser Dick Morris notes Trump is solving what Democrats broke and are trying to blame Trump for.

"The environment is changing dramatically," Morris told Newsmax's "The Count." "The Republicans are getting very much the upper hand in this messaging war."

While Trump is already bringing 4% growth and 3% inflation, Morris said the best is yet to come.

"Let me give you just some very simple numbers: The current situation is four and three; it's going to become, we hope, five and two — four meaning 4% growth, 3% meaning 3% inflation," he told host Lidia Curanaj.

"We want to bring the 4% growth up to 5%. And Larry Kudlow says we can and we want to bring the 3% inflation down to 2%.

"And those seem like very minor changes, but they're huge. And I think Donald Trump has set the stage for that.

"I think you're going to have a totally different feel of the economy over the next few weeks and months because of what Trump is doing right now."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com