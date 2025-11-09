Trump: 'Obamacare Sucks; Worst Healthcare for Highest Price'

With the government shutdown rolling on without an end in sight and the Obamacare subsidies running out, President Donald Trump is sizing up a long-running battle against the failures of the Affordable Care Act.

"OBAMACARE 'SUCKS," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday morning. "THE WORST HEALTHCARE FOR THE HIGHEST PRICE."

On Saturday, Trump floated a compromise amid the impasse on the shutdown, urging Republicans to redirect federal money that goes to health insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act and send it directly to individuals.

"PAY THE PEOPLE, NOT THE INSURANCE COMPANIES!" Trump wrote in a message that could resonate with the Democrat base.

That post followed one from Saturday night, targeting the "fat cat" insurance companies for benefiting from a "corrupt system of healthcare" foisted on America by former President Barack Obama's signature health care legislation.

"NO MORE MONEY, HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, TO THE DEMOCRAT SUPPORTED INSURANCE COMPANIES FOR REALLY BAD OBAMACARE," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

"THE MONEY MUST NOW GO DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE, TAKING THE 'FAT CAT' INSURANCE COMPANIES OUT OF THE CORRUPT SYSTEM OF HEALTHCARE.

"THE PEOPLE CAN BUY THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER POLICY, FOR MUCH LESS MONEY, SAVING, FOR THEMSELVES, AN ABSOLUTE FORTUNE!!! PRESIDENT DJT."

That post followed one from earlier Saturday, urging Senate Republicans to act on the health care fixes that Trump has talked about since before his first presidential run in 2016.

"I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over," Trump wrote.

"In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare. Unrelated, we must still terminate the Filibuster!"

Terminating the filibuster is a call the Senate Republicans are rejecting, fearing Democrats would do the same to push through leftist spending and control-making items like free health care for illegal immigrants and adding four Democratic senators to the Senate by making Democrat-controlled Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico states.

Trump warns that is the eventuality in the future Democrat-controlled Congress and Senate anyway now that former Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz. and Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., are no longer in the Democrats' way of moving to the nuclear option.

"Republicans Should Terminate the Filibuster (THE DEMS WILL DO IT THE FIRST CHANCE THEY GET!), End the Shutdown, Pass lots of Great 'Things,' and Win the Midterms," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

"SO EASY TO DO — Be the Smart Party, Not the Stupid Party!"

The issue of Obamacare subsidies is at the forefront of the government shutdown debate because Obama’s signature law set the end of 2025 as the expiration date for the subsidies in order to reevaluate the government-aided health care policy more than a decade after it was put into law.