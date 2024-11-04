Rudy Giuliani Weighs Run for NYC Mayor to Save It From Dem 'Dictatorship'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reportedly has not ruled out another possible run for his old office.

Giuliani, 80, served as mayor from 1994-2001, earning an international reputation for his work following the Sept. 11, 2011, terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.

"I'm not going to say never, ever, ever," he told the New York Post from Palm Beach, Florida.

"I'm not running for mayor," he added. "But then there are a lot of people who want me to run for mayor. But it's unlikely."

When asked further about a potential mayoral run, Giuliani offered what could fuel such an effort.

"Everyone running for mayor looks like they're from Red China," he told the Post. "They don't look American. I'm concerned about the city becoming a Democratic dictatorship.

"The only time since Fiorello LaGuardia a century ago that city government was honest was under me and Mike Bloomberg. If you don't have a Republican or independent mayor, you will have corruption at City Hall."

Giuliani remains a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. The former mayor spoke at the Republican presidential candidate's Madison Square Garden rally on Oct. 27, Newsweek reported.

The former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York was disbarred in Washington in September, months after he lost his law license in New York for pursuing claims Trump made about his 2020 presidential election loss.