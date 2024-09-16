Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Questions Remain on First Trump Assassination Try

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax that a second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump should not divert attention from the need to answer serious questions concerning the first attempt.

Giuliani appeared on the network Sunday night, hours after the Secret Service foiled what the FBI called an apparent assassination attempt on the Trump while he was golfing in Florida.

The suspect was arrested after fleeing the scene in a vehicle, leaving behind two backpacks and an AK-47-style assault rifle.

The latest attempt on Trump's life came just two months after he was grazed in the right ear when a gunman fired at him during a campaign rally. That shooter was killed in return fire by security agents.

Giuliani, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said Secret Service officials and law enforcement "didn't do anything right" on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"I used to handle security for two presidents when I was mayor — [Bill] Clinton and [George W.] Bush. I arrested [attempted assassin John] Hinckley, along with using the FBI to get him out of the hands of the Metropolitan Police. I handled that case. I did a report on presidential security after that. So, I'm not talking to you about something I don't know anything about. I know a lot about it," Giuliani told host Lidia Curanaj.

"I can't find anything they did in Butler that was correct. So, they acted like a group of people that wanted to get him killed. I'm not saying they did. I'm telling you from the evidence that you have available, there's no answer yet."

The former mayor added that "nobody's asking questions about what happened to Trump."

"Why did the agents bring him up and have his face exposed so that if there were a second killer, they could have blown him away? Why did they not call it off when there was a suspicious guy there for an hour and a half?" he said.

"I remember any suspicious person, you neutralize them before you went ahead. In other words, you found them, you interviewed them. Maybe you had them in custody or you certainly had them away from the event. But you don't go forward with a high-risk target."

Curanaj asked Giuliani whether there could be a connection between the two attempts.

"What is connected is that the Biden-Harris administration doesn't give him the security that he should be getting, given the level of threat," said Giuliani, adding that he expects more attempts on Trump's life.

"I do, it's a terrible thing to say," the former mayor said. "I told him a year ago. [Former New York City Police Commissioner] Bernie Kerik and I both told him a year and a half ago, after we concluded they've tried everything else.

"I'm not going to name names, I'm just going to say generically, the deep state, let's say. They certainly are capable of murder."

Reuters contributed to this story.

