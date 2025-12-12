WH Pulls NSA Nominee as Cyber Leadership Gap Widens

The White House has withdrawn its nominee for deputy director of the National Security Agency, deepening concerns about a growing leadership vacuum at one of the nation's most critical intelligence agencies.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., revealed on X that the administration has pulled Joe Francescon from consideration for the No. 2 post at the NSA. The decision comes as the agency's acting deputy director is set to retire at the end of the month.

"This means the top two positions at NSA and the four-star commander at Cyber Command will remain vacant for eight months and counting," Bacon wrote. "All because of infighting in the White House and the involvement of whacky Laura Loomer in hiring."

Bacon warned the delays pose serious national security risks, arguing that the administration's failure to fill key posts amounts to negligence.

"We are at Cyber War every day and the inability to get leaders in place is gross negligence," he added.

Newsmax reached out to the White House for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Loomer, a conservative activist and outspoken ally of President Donald Trump, praised the move on social media. She criticized Francescon over a past donation to Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., made during the 2023 election cycle.

"Trump haters salivate over the idea of being in control of the NSA @NSAGov because they dream about weaponizing the agency to spy on President Trump and his allies," Loomer wrote, in part. "Not on my watch!"

Crow was one of six Democrats who appeared in a video last month advising members of the military that they are not obligated to follow illegal orders from Trump.

The NSA announced in August that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, with Trump's approval, selected Francescon for the deputy director role.

Francescon joined the agency in 2008 and held positions at the White House National Security Council and the Pentagon.