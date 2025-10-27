WATCH TV LIVE

Source: Trump Withdraws State Dept Middle East Nominee

Monday, 27 October 2025 08:03 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — President Donald Trump has withdrawn the nomination of Joel Rayburn, an envoy to Syria in his first White House term, to be assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Trump nominated Rayburn in February for the State Department position overseeing Middle East policy. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee held his confirmation hearing in May.

But Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and committee Democrats had concerns about Trump's choice, and the panel held an unusual vote last week in favor only of advancing the nomination, not recommending Rayburn to the full Senate.

Senators had questioned whether Rayburn had been involved in misleading U.S. officials about the number of U.S. troops in Syria in Trump's first term. Rayburn said at the hearing that he had no role in any deception.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the withdrawal, which was first reported by Axios.

Rayburn served at the State Department and the National Security Council under Trump.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

