Trump Withdraws Donald Korb for IRS Post

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is withdrawing the nomination of Donald Korb for assistant general counsel in the Treasury Department.

Korb had also been nominated in April for a second role: chief counsel of the IRS.

At his September hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, Korb was questioned about his past remarks, including saying a career IRS official "should have been shot" for resigning and criticizing senior officials who left as seeking "woke friends."

His career includes serving as IRS chief counsel from 2004 to 2008 and more than 50 years in tax law, including in the private sector at Sullivan & Cromwell.

The Trump announcement on Truth Social offered no detailed explanation for the withdrawal, simply stating: "Please be advised that I am withdrawing the nomination of Donald Korb … Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

With Korb out of the running, the Treasury Department and the IRS will need to pivot to identifying a new candidate for the top legal office.