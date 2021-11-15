NSA Inspector General Tapped For Watchdog Role at Pentagon

President Joe Biden intends to nominate Robert Storch as inspector general at the Defense Department, the White House announced Monday.

Storch is currently in a similar role as watchdog at the National Security Agency — and was the first IG at NSA to be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate, assuming the role in January 2018, the White House said in a statement.

He was initially appointed to the position by then-President Barack Obama in 2016 but failed to get Senate confirmation. He was re-appointed by former President Trump. He also previously served as deputy Inspector General in Obama’s Justice Department, journalist Glenn Greenwald reported.

Before becoming an inspector general, Storch served for about 24 years as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, the Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division at Main Justice, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.

He graduated from Harvard and Columbia Law School.