Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Vets Shouldn't Lose Benefits Over Mandate

No person who has served in the military should lose his or her veterans' benefits over President Joe Biden's "authoritarian" COVID-19 vaccine mandates, Rep. Brian Babin, who has introduced the "Our Veterans Earned It" bill to protect them, said on Newsmax Thursday.

"I will not stand by and watch while Biden steals from our veterans what they bravely earned," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"Our service members didn't fight for our freedom just to have their freedoms taken away."

Babin said he's seeing support from many legislators who have seen the Biden administration and how it has "prioritized military wokeness over military readiness" and has cut defense funding by billions.

"I can tell you that the Russians and Chinese are certainly not doing that," said Babin. "Don't forget what Biden did in Afghanistan. It was the most inept, incompetent withdrawal. You couldn't call it anything but a retreat, leaving our allies, leaving our American citizens there."

But the COVID-19 mandates don't protect veterans, and also jeopardize half of the nation's Border Patrol, said Babin.

The Border Patrol, like the military, is facing a Nov. 22 deadline for vaccinations, and if they are fired for not getting vaccinated that will lead to the "absolute disaster" that's going on at the border since Biden's election

"It's much more than even a crisis," he said. "Now it's national security. It's public health … we had another record month in October when we had 165,000 illegals come across. We're on track for 2 million illegals being apprehended by the year's end to top it off. This administration is going to wind up giving cash to illegals, up to $450,000 each."

Biden has denied the reports of the payments, but Babin Thursday called the news "another example of the incompetency and the detachment from reality that this president has in the wokeness."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memo in late August for the COVID-19 vaccinations for all members of the military, deeming the shots a matter of national importance, reports the Department of Defense.