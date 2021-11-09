Senator Proposes UFO Transparency Amendment to NDAA

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is set to release a new amendment to a House-approved provision of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) related to the ongoing UFO transparency debate, according to veteran researcher Douglas Dean Johnson.

The House provision, authored by Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., chairman of the Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, establishes a new government office tasked with analyzing and evaluating UFO reporting from U.S. military and intelligence personnel.

''There's been a total lack of focus across the national security apparatus to actually get at what's happening here,'' Gallego said regarding the NDAA, according to Politico. ''I think there has been kind of a partial pastime of curiosity seekers that are within the Department of Defense but there has not been any professional initiative across the defense enterprise ... so that we can actually make some deliberate and knowledgeable decisions.''

The Gillibrand amendment, building on Gallego's transparency efforts, requires the government to submit annual reports on UFO activity in an unclassified format, and encourages the new Anomaly Surveillance and Resolution Office to field immediate investigations of suspected UFO sightings.

It mandates that NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration and the intelligence community share UFO-related data with the new office.

''It would require that the Secretary of Defense and the Director of National Intelligence set up permanent structures at quite a high level,'' Johnson told The Debrief. ''Not just an office with some paper shufflers, but actual apparatus where this UAP office would have command authority, so to speak. The ability to instantly tap into designated existing military assets to do rapid field investigations where UAP encounters are reported.''

The amendment also establishes a 25-member ''Aerial and Transmedium Phenomena Advisory Committee.''

The panel's membership would include NASA scientists and representation from independent scientific organizations.