Nikki Haley to Newsmax: 'Republicans Are Way Too Nice' to Rep. Omar

Republicans have not been forceful enough in condemning Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for her hatred of Jewish people and resentment toward America, according to former Ambassador Nikki Haley on Newsmax.

"I think the Republicans are way too nice," Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and the former GOP governor of South Carolina, told Thursday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "If the tables were turned, they would be having our lunch. And the fact that we're standing on the sidelines is not OK."

Haley was responding to Omar's unwillingness to walk back comments that compared the United States and Israel to Middle East terrorist groups.

"Let's call this out for what it is: Omar hates the Jewish people and she resents America, and she continues to show it time and time again," Haley told guest host Eric Bolling. "She continues to do these things that are absolutely uncalled for. If anybody else did it, there would be huge repercussions. And why the Democratic Party continues to stand by and allows her to do this is beyond me.

"But I'll tell you what this means: As long as the Democratic Party doesn't call her out for hating the Jewish people and for resenting America that means they agree with her."

Haley said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and White House press secretary Jen Psaki both stood by Omar's antisemitic and anti-American remarks, merely suggesting she "clarified" her comments.

"They clarified that she hates the Jewish people," Haley said. "They clarified that she doesn't think the Jewish people deserve a home in Israel. They clarified that they are not going to do anything about it. I think we need to call them out on it."

Because Democrats and the White House will not stand against antisemitic and anti-America sentiment, Republicans have to step forward and do it, according to Haley.

"We have to call this out," she added. "That includes the Democrats, that includes the Biden press office that continues to defend her, and that includes every committee that allows her to sit on there."

As for her own political future, Haley declined to make any announcement on plans to run for president in 2024, noting she would not make that choice until early 2023 and would only run if Republicans gain in Congress in the 2022 midterms.

"I don't have to make that decision yet – I think at first part of '23," Haley concluded. "Right now if we don't win '22, there will be no '24 for president, that's for sure."

