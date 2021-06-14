×
Tags: ilhan omar | democrat | house | 2022

Ilhan Omar Blowup Highlights Democrat Weakness in 2022

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference to discuss proposed legislation entitled Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act outside the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 14 June 2021 07:03 AM

The ever-present fault line formed between establishment Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the upstart progressive "squad" members shook a little harder last week after Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., appeared to equate the U.S. and Israel with terror group Hamas.

As far as political earthquakes go, the Omar flap may only have been a tremor. But experts say the friction from the two very defined Democrat cliques could ultimately doom Dems' chances of holding the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm election.

