Ilhan Omar Blowup Highlights Democrat Weakness in 2022

The ever-present fault line formed between establishment Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the upstart progressive "squad" members shook a little harder last week after Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., appeared to equate the U.S. and Israel with terror group Hamas.

As far as political earthquakes go, the Omar flap may only have been a tremor. But experts say the friction from the two very defined Democrat cliques could ultimately doom Dems' chances of holding the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm election.