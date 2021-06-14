Ilhan Omar Blowup Highlights Democrat Weakness in 2022

The ever-present fault line formed between establishment Democrats led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the upstart progressive "squad" members shook a little harder last week after Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., appeared to equate the U.S. and Israel with terror group Hamas.
As far as political earthquakes go, the Omar flap may only have been a tremor. But experts say the friction from the two very defined Democrat cliques could ultimately doom Dems' chances of holding the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm election.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin