Nikki Haley: US Will Stand With Israel After Leadership Change

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Monday that her group has met with both Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and now-former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to inform them that the United States will stand with Israel "no matter which leaders are there."

Haley and her husband, Michael, are in Israel with the group Christians United for Israel.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has been a friend to America and he certainly has led," Haley said on Fox News' "Fox and Friends." "He was historic in the way he handled diplomatic security and economic issues in Israel, and he raised Israel to a new level and so, we should all be thankful to him for that, but never count him out."

Meanwhile, Haley said she congratulates new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and that both Netanyahu and the coalition party now in charge agree on one thing: the Iran nuclear deal.

"Both of them said it's one atomic bomb away from the world seeing total disruption," said Haley. "I'll tell you, having worked with President (Donald) Trump on getting out of the Iran deal, the one thing we don't want to happen is to give money back to Iran, and have the world be a more dangerous place."

The former ambassador and governor of South Carolina also commented on Monday's meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), saying that China is the most important matter that should be discussed.

She also said Russia should be called out, in particular on its construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and that the Iran deal should be discussed.

"Biden is falling over himself to want to get back in the Iran deal," said Haley. "I think what Biden is doing is Obama 2.0. He's going to go back and buy friends again. This isn't about having countries like us. This is about having countries respect us and the way they respect you is when you take hard lines on tough issues and Biden doesn't seem to be doing that."

However, the Iran deal is "so dangerous. It's a death wish for Israel...you're going to give them money to not only support terrorism but to build nuclear weapons."

Meanwhile, Biden, who is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday, has already given Putin the one present he wants: access to build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany.

"All of these things and you're going to talk about climate change and being friends again?" said Haley. "President Trump held his friends and enemies accountable. He said, we will do our part, but everybody else has to do their part. He was nice about it but they wanted him to just let them get their way. That's not what leading is. Leading is letting countries know what you expect of them and how you're going to partner with them. That just didn't happen."

When it comes to China, the United States has to be more aggressive and lead, even after the G-7's agreement on an infrastructure plan to compete with the Chinese massive Belt and Road Initiative, said Haley.

"China is going to have a temper tantrum any time things don't go their way and they will get aggressive and try to intimidate other countries," said Haley. "That's when the U.S. has to be most aggressive and we have to lead. I actually don't think we have to follow in China's footsteps with our own Belt and Road Initiative..we have to lead."

The one thing China wants, she added, is a strong economy, so the United States must "go back and start sanctioning China again, the way that President Trump did. That's the way you get to China. You don't respond to them but you get in front of them."