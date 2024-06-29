WATCH TV LIVE

Haley Cautions Trump to 'Get Ready' for Younger Opponent

By    |   Saturday, 29 June 2024 02:37 PM EDT

Former Republican presential candidate Nikki Haley warned Donald Trump to "get ready" for the impending change she predicted the Democrats are about to spring on the 2024 election.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Haley said the Democrats need to drop President Joe Biden from the ticket following his less-than-impressive debate performance on Thursday night.

"They are going to be smart about it. They're going to bring somebody younger. They're going to bring somebody vibrant. They're going to bring somebody tested," she said.

"This is a time for Republicans to prepare and get ready for what's to come, because there is no way that there will be a surviving Democratic Party if they allow Joe Biden to continue to be the candidate."

Despite a caustic primary relationship, it appears Haley and Trump have moved on from their primary battles to confront what they deem a larger threat, that of a weak American president. Haley was concerned that our nation's adversaries saw Biden's frail mannerisms as a green light for mischief.

"Our enemies just saw that they have between now and Jan. 20 to do whatever it is they want to do," she said in a reference to next year's Inauguration Day.

After watching the debate with friends and family on Thursday, Haley said she could see Biden was in trouble and repeated her call for a cognitive test for all federal candidates.

"It was shocking, I think, for a lot of people," she said. "What we saw was that Trump was strong, but I don't even think that mattered because Biden was so amazingly unfit. The way he lost his train of thought, the way he couldn't grasp topics of what he needed to talk about."

Even though Haley and Trump have spoken since she dropped out, she is not on the short list for role of vice president in a second Trump administration.

On Wednesday, the former president's son Donald Trump Jr. shot down the idea of Haley as a potential running mate saying, "Nikki Haley, who served as the puppet of Democrat billionaires and warmongerers, would be a wonderful choice is my dad wants to get impeached within about 7 seconds of being sworn in," Trump Jr. posted on X. "She's they're last hope!"

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 29 June 2024 02:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

