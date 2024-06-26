Donald Trump Jr. Says No to VP Nikki Haley Idea

Donald Trump Jr. is pushing back on attempts to get his father, former President Donald Trump, to choose Nikki Haley as his running mate.

"Nikki Haley, who served as the puppet of Democrat billionaires and warmongerers, would be a wonderful choice [if] my dad wants to get impeached within about 7 seconds of being sworn in," Trump Jr. wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She's they're [sic] last hope!

Haley, who served as ambassador to the United Nations during the first Trump administration, continued to draw support in primary campaigns even though she dropped out months ago. The former South Carolina governor has declined to formally endorse Trump, only saying she would vote for him. Trump had previously said he would not pick her as a running mate.

In the Indiana Republican primary, she received 22% of the vote with more than 128,000 votes. Haley received more than 157,000 votes in Pennsylvania's Republican primary with nearly 17% of the vote, which raised eyebrows since Pennsylvania is a closed primary, meaning only Republicans can vote.

In Arizona, also a swing state, Haley received 18% of the vote, despite ending her candidacy two weeks before. She also received 14% in Florida and 13% in Georgia, two other potential battleground states.

President Joe Biden's campaign has run ads directly appealing to Haley voters after Trump said her supporters "will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp."

When she dropped out, Haley said it was up to Trump to earn the votes of her supporters.

"At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away," Haley said. "Our conservative cause badly needs more people."

The Biden campaign pounced on Trump Jr's tweet.

"Trump world attacking Nikki Haley," Ammar Moussa, the director of rapid response for the Biden campaign, said. "Building a winning coalition!"