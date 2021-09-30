Nikki Haley: Biden Chose Baseball Over Serious Work

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley lambasted President Joe Biden for attending the Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday night instead of remaining at the White House to work on serious matters affecting the country.

"The fact that Joe Biden has time to go to the Congressional baseball game but not time to take questions on Afghanistan or see the humanitarian crisis at the border is a disgrace. #DoYourJob #StrikingOut," Haley tweeted.

Biden attended the annual game between Democrats and Republicans at Nationals Park while a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill faced an uncertain future.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had scheduled a vote on the legislation for Thursday, angering progressive caucus members who want a larger $3.5 trillion social spending plan to move through both houses of Congress first.

Multiple lawmakers from both parties told the New York Post that they believed the infrastructure bill would not come up for a House vote as scheduled.

Haley has been pressuring Biden to explain what led up to the disastrous troops withdrawal from Afghanistan last month. The president claimed his military experts did not suggest keeping forces on the ground, though testimony before Congress by Gens. Mark Milley and Kenneth McKenzie suggested otherwise.

"Well, clearly your generals said they did tell you," Haley told the Fox News Channel. "So we need an answer. We need the truth on that because you’ve already lied once on that."

The former South Carolina governor, considered a top contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, slammed Biden last week for ignoring threats such as China, Russia, North Korea, and terrorism in his speech to the United Nations.

"With Joe Biden asleep at the switch, our friends don't trust us and our enemies are rejoicing," Haley said.

Biden, who postponed a planned trip to Chicago to focus on the infrastructure and spending bills, arrived at the game in the top of the second inning. He acknowledged the crowd, though cheers gave way to boos from Republicans sitting in the first-base stands, the Post reported.

Some fans displayed banners urging the passage of the larger spending bill. One read, "Our lives are not a game[.] Pass 3.5T." Another warned, "Democrats don’t f— this up," the Post said.

Biden visited both dugouts during the game before leaving after about an hour. While in the Democrats’ dugout, the president was seen exchanging a few brief words with Pelosi, who was sitting in the first row.