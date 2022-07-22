California Gov. Newsom Running Ads Critical of Texas' Abortion Law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is running ads in Texas newspapers highlighting a new California gun law modeled after Texas’ abortion law.

The ads are running in the Austin American Statesman, Houston Chronicle and El Paso Times, according to NBC News.

The network noted the ads modify a quote from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the state’s abortion ban and promotes "California’s answer to Texas’ perverse bill."

"If Texas can ban abortion and endanger lives, California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. If Governor Abbott truly wants to protect the right to life, we urge him to follow California’s lead," the ad reads.

The Hill noted the ads cross out the words "abortion" and "Texas" for "gun violence" and "California" in an effort to use Abbott’s words against him.

"Our creator endows us with the right to life. And yet…children lose their right to life every year because of" gun violence, the Newsom ad reads, with the word abortion crossed out.

The ad then crosses out the word "Texas" and replaces it with "California" so that Abbott’s words are changed to read "In California, we work to save those lives."

The law permits California residents to file private lawsuits against other citizens over "ghost guns," or weapons made or sold illegally, according to The Hill.

A section of the Texas abortion law permits resident "to file suit against others who acquire or aid a woman in acquiring an abortion."

It’s not the first time in recent weeks Newsom has gone after a Republican governor. Last week, he also ran a video ad in Florida critical of some of Gov. Ron DeSantis' legislation.