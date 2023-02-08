Tony Perkins: Leftists Want to Silence Newsmax Because It's a Threat to Them

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins argued Wednesday that leftist platforms are trying to silence alternative voices like Newsmax because they threaten them.

Joining Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Wednesday, the former Republican state representative from Louisiana said America would not have unity until the First Amendment is valued across the board.

"I love liberals because conservatives and liberals can have discussions, and as a society, we can reach consensus," Perkins explained. "But when you have leftists in control, they want to silence. They want to knock off Newsmax because it's a threat to them. Because they cannot defend their extreme positions."

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain

Perkins, the former executive director of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, also responded to President Joe Biden's message of unity at Tuesday's State of the Union speech.

"If we want to have a united country, the first place Joe Biden can start is back off his administration from trying to get his Department of Justice and others to censor conservatives through their relationship with Big Tech," he emphasized.

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz, a former Harvard Law professor, parroted Perkins' concerns about Newsmax censorship, stating that he "wants every American to be able to make up their mind" after hearing all available options.

"That's why I like being on Newsmax," Dershowitz stressed. "We can have two different people presenting two different points of view on Biden. But if they take Newsmax off the air, or if they start taking stories about Hunter Biden off Twitter, there's something very un-American about that."

The pair's comments arrive roughly two weeks after AT&T's DirecTV stopped broadcasting Newsmax over the network's request for a modest licensing fee, lower than dozens of less-successful liberal news channels.

AT&T pulled the plug on Newsmax despite being the fourth highest-rated cable news channel in the U.S., a top 20 channel overall, and watched by 25 million Americans on cable alone.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular, and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.