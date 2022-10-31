×
Tags: new york times poll | fetterman | oz | midterms

New York Times Poll: Fetterman Leads Oz by 5 Points

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 31 October 2022 11:34 AM EDT

Democrat Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman leads Republican Mehmet Oz by 5 points, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll.

Just under half — 49% — of likely voters support Fetterman, while 44% support Oz.

Other polls show similar leads for Fetterman, including a 6-point advantage in last week’s CNN poll.

The latest survey comes after the debate where Fetterman struggled to maintain composure and express himself. His cognitive abilities have been questioned, especially by Republicans, while Democrats block any criticism as "ableism" or lacking compassion.

The Democrat nominee is still recovering from a stroke from this past May. He had trouble with auditory process, leading to awkward verbal communication, which was very much the hallmark of the debate.

According to the poll, 50% of likely voters in Pennsylvania still view Fetterman favorably. In contrast, 49% of likely voters view Oz favorably.

On the issues, 50% of Pennsylvanians cite the economy, while only 34% mentioned social issues such as gun control, abortion, and retaining democracy as major concerns going into the midterm elections.

