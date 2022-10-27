Dr. Oz to Newsmax: Just Wants Fetterman to 'Answer Questions'

With all the talk swirling around Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman's health following a poor debate performance this week, Republican nominee Mehmet Oz told Newsmax his concern is what he didn't see: Fetterman answering questions.

"You know, I have tremendous compassion for what John Fetterman is going through. It happens to be my specialty area: heart failure, irregular heartbeats, strokes," Oz, the famed cardiothoracic surgeon and TV host said Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"These are difficult to recover from," he said of the stroke Fetterman suffered in the spring and from which he said he still suffers cognitive effects.

"That's not the issue. I just wanted him to answer questions," Oz said. "Not just for me. He should answer questions from voters on the campaign trail. He hasn't done that. He's not addressed questions from the press in a group setting."

Oz said that he, on the other hand, constantly does press gaggles with "a dozen cameras."

"There were 60 cameras yesterday when I was doing the Fraternal Order of Police program," he said. "You're talking about how we're letting criminals get away with hurting innocent people over and over again."

Oz said he takes questions and gives the best answers he has, then voters can judge whether he will make the best senator.

"That is how democracy works."

But that hasn't happened in this campaign with Fetterman, he said.

This week's debate stage was the first time many Pennsylvanians were able to see the man who wants to be the next senator, "and he wasn't able to defend these radical positions he's taken," Oz said of Fetterman.

One of the "kitchen table issues" Pennsylvania voters are dealing with is crime, which Oz described as a "massive problem."

"I mean, people are leaving Philadelphia, businesses fleeing, the people in the suburbs," he said, adding that "we don't go into Philadelphia as much as we should" for dinner a play or other things that used to be commonplace.

"I could walk around Philadelphia when I was in medical school and business school; it was safe," he said. "Parents don't let their kids walk around anymore, and that bankrupts the city. We have to fix this."

