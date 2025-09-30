NY Times Poll: Trump's Approval Rating Holding Steady

President Donald Trump's approval rating among registered voters is holding steady, according to a new poll by The New York Times and Siena.

The survey found the president's overall job approval at 43%, which is nearly identical to his approval rating from April, when 42% said they approved of his job performance. Trump's disapproval rating remained unchanged from April, at 54%, in the new poll.

While voters generally continued to rate the economy under Trump poorly, significantly more Republicans in the most recent survey gave the president credit for improving economic conditions since his return to the White House than in April.

That strength with Republicans on the economy could serve to buoy the GOP, as more voters said the economy is "the most important problem facing the country today."

Faced with the prospect of a looming government shutdown, just 27% said Democrats should shut down the government if their demands go unmet, versus 65% who said they should not.

If the government does shut down at midnight on Wednesday, which appears likely given an unproductive meeting between Trump and congressional leadership on Monday, voters said they would be most likely to pin the blame on both parties. A larger share of voters said they were more likely to blame Republicans than Democrats, 26% to 19%, but independents said they were twice as likely to blame the president and the GOP instead of Democrats.

The poll's results also revealed deep polarizing divisions within the electorate, with 18% of Democrats identifying Trump and Republicans as the most important problem facing the United States, and 16% of Republicans saying the same about Democrats. More independents than Republicans or Democrats said that polarization and division are their top concerns.

Additionally, voters are incredibly pessimistic about the ability of the U.S. political system to address the country's problems, with 2 in 3 voters saying America is too politically divided to solve its problems.

Ahead of the 2026 congressional midterm elections, Trump's approval rating resilience could be indicative of a problem for Democrats looking to regain the majority. When asked who they would support if the midterm elections were held today, 45% of voters said they would vote for a Republican candidate, while 47% said they would cast their ballot for a Democrat.

The poll was conducted Sept. 22-27 and surveyed 1,313 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.