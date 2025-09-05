Zogby Poll: Trump Rebounds, Impeachment Talk Fades

A favorable shift in August poll numbers for President Donald Trump has likely ended Democratic talk of impeaching him.

An expansive survey by John Zogby Strategies showed that Congress' monthlong recess and a lull in media coverage of the late Jeffrey Epstein boosted Trump's approval to 46%, the Washington Examiner reported Friday.

"He's had a bounce," said Jeremy Zogby, managing partner of John Zogby Strategies, in a recent podcast, according to the Examiner. "He's bounced back."

Zogby's firm had been tracking a decrease in Trump's polling throughout the summer.

"This is what tends to happen, at least as far back as I can remember: you get past the first 100 days and then the support starts falling off," he said.

But Trump's numbers rebounded in August in part because Democrats did not seize on the president's polling swoon and didn't use the month to offer voters a winning agenda.

John Zogby said that Trump's polling revival likely ended Democrat talk about impeaching him.

"At 46%, that is not an impeachable president," he said.

Their survey of 1,000 likely voters also found Democrats in such a deep hole with voters that winning back control of the House or Senate in next year's midterm elections looks tough.

"What needs to be noted is that the Democrats are not doing well," Zogby, a Democratic pollster, said, adding that among the five issues most important to voters, Democrats top Republicans on just one: handling healthcare.

Voters, he added, are also dismayed with the party's direction. Many view its shift toward urban socialism in cities such as New York and Minneapolis with concern.

In the survey, Democrats who have left the party were asked why they did so.

"And a lot of them — it was a tie — said either the party was too woke or its only agenda was going after Donald Trump," Zogby said. "That is not an agenda for victory."

He said the party could be headed into a political purgatory as it was in the 1970s after picking liberal Sen. George McGovern as its 1972 presidential nominee. In that election, President Richard Nixon won 60% of the popular vote, 49 states and was the first Republican to sweep the South.